Morocco's Budget Surplus Reaches MAD 1.6 Bln at End of March - Ministry Texte

The situation of the Treasury's expenses and resources (SCRT) at the end of March 2023 shows a budget surplus of 1.6 billion dirhams (MMDH), against MAD 1.1 billion, one year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

This evolution covers an increase in revenues (+4.6 billion dirhams), more important than the increase in overall expenditure (+4.2 billion dirhams), explains the Ministry in a document.

Revenues recorded, on a net basis of tax refunds, rebates and restitutions, a realization rate of 25% compared to the forecasts of the Finance Act (LF). Compared to the end of March 2022, these revenues have increased by nearly 4.6 billion dirhams or 6.3%, said the same source.

For their part, tax revenues have shown an achievement rate of 28.8%. Their increase compared to the same period of 2022 amounts to 4.8%, or 3.3 MMDH. Tax refunds, rebates and restitutions, including the share borne by local authorities, amounted to nearly 4.4 billion dirhams, compared with 5.5 billion dirhams at the end of March 2022.

Non-tax revenues, for their part, recorded a realization rate of 6%. They amounted to nearly 3.25 billion dirhams, compared with 2.5 billion dirhams in March 2022.

MAP: 20 avril 2023