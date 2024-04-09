Morocco's Driss Guerraoui Elected to Management Committee of International Council on Social Welfare

The General Assembly of the International Council on Social Welfare (ICSW), held in Panama City, unanimously elected on Monday the president of the Open University of Dakhla, Driss Guerraoui, to the Management Committee of the Council.

In addition to Mr. Guerraoui, this governing body includes Mr. Sergei Zelenev (President) from the United States of America, Mr. Ronald Wiman from Finland and Mr. Antonio Lopes Pelaez (Executive Director) from Spain.

A global non-governmental organization founded in 1928 and headquartered in Utrecht, the International Council on Social Welfare is among the first international non-governmental organizations to obtain the special consultative status on the United Nations and its specialized agencies, including the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNESCO, WHO, FAO and UNICEF.

ICSW brings together national and international organizations whose goal is to advance social welfare, social justice and social development worldwide. Its core mission is to promote forms of social and economic development aimed at reducing poverty and vulnerability in the world.

It also seeks to foster the recognition and protection of basic human rights to food, education, health, housing and social protection and advance equal opportunities, freedom of expression and widespread access of people around the world to basic social services and universal social protection.

Morocco joined the ICSW's board in June 2010 following its unanimous election by the General Assembly held in Hong Kong.

MAP: 09 avril 2024