Morocco’s Economy Minister Meets with AfDB Special Representative

Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, held, here Thursday, talks with the special representative of the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Yacin Fal, as well as as Achraf Tarsim, AfDB country manager.

On this occasion, Fal expressed her institution's determination to actively contribute to financing development projects in line with the kingdom’s social and economic priorities, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said on its website.

For her part, Fettah underlined the importance of the strategic partnership framework which consolidates cooperation between Morocco and the ADB Group.

She also emphasized the importance of the Bank's country strategy and the Kingdom's continued commitment to the development of Africa, in accordance with the vision of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 22 February 2024