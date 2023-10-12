Morocco's Economy Is 'Very Dynamic' and 'Forwad-Looking,' Says IMF Managing Director

Morocco's economy is very dynamic, diversified, and forward-looking, stated Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Marrakech on Thursday.

Morocco has undertaken a series of reforms over the past few decades, leading to the doubling of its gross domestic product (GDP) and the development of a highly dynamic, diversified, and forward-looking economy, emphasized Georgieva during a press conference at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WB) and the IMF.

She also commended the resilience of the Moroccan economy in the face of various challenges, thanks to the implementation of a wide range of reforms that have equipped the Kingdom with robust institutions, a clear vision, and increased adaptability to the current context marked by a succession of crises.

In this regard, Georgieva pointed out that Morocco serves as an exemplary model due to its substantial efforts in reinforcing its macroeconomic fundamentals and resilience.

She also lauded the swift and effective management of the consequences of the Al Haouz earthquake and the extraordinary solidarity exhibited by Moroccans in response to the tragedy. She recalled her recent visit to the High Atlas High School (Lycée collégial du Haut Atlas) in the commune of Asni (province of Al Haouz), where she learned about the measures taken to ensure the rapid return of children to school.

She also mentioned Morocco's achievement at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where it became the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals. She highlighted the Atlas Lions' performance as a true "source of inspiration," demonstrating "that a good team can always achieve its goals by working hand in hand."

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF, returning to African soil after 50 years, offer economic and financial decision-makers an opportunity to closely examine Morocco's progress and advancements in various fields under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 12 October 2023