Morocco's Efforts, Under HM the King’s Leadership, to Preserve Al-Quds Identity, Highlighted in Dakar

Minister of Culture, Youth and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, highlighted, Tuesday in Dakar, Morocco's efforts, under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to promote dialogue between civilizations and cultures and preserve the cultural identity of the Holy City of Al-Quds.

In a speech read on his behalf by Samira El Malizi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication (department of Culture), during the 12th session of the Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Bensaid said that Morocco has always provided support to Al-Quds inhabitants by taking into consideration their social conditions and preserving their religious and cultural heritage.

In this regard, he recalled that Bayt Mal Al Quds Acharif Agency endeavors to preserve the identity of the Holy City and its religious, cultural and civilizational character, as well as to help the inhabitants of Al-Quds.

The minister noted that Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, spares no effort to support all initiatives aimed at promoting constructive engagement in OIC programs and plans.

Bensaid also underlined that the Kingdom supports all efforts aimed at making the world a space of peaceful coexistence and solidarity, noting that "the Kingdom redoubles its efforts when it’s about the Islamic world."

Chaired by Senegalese president Macky Sall, the opening ceremony of this two-day meeting took place in the presence of OIC Assistant Secretary-General, Tarig Ali Bakheet, members of the Senegalese government, representatives of OIC Member States and international organizations and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Dakar.

MAP: 17 October 2023