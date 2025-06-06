Friday 6 June 2025

Morocco's Euromed University of Fez (UEMF) has been ranked the nation's top higher education institution and second in Africa in the 2025 Round University Ranking (RUR), placing 353rd globally among 1,100 evaluated universities.

The RUR assessment, based on Thomson Reuters data, measures teaching quality, research output and international outreach. UEMF now appears alongside elite institutions like Harvard (1st) and Oxford in the rankings.

The university also holds sustainability distinctions, having been named Morocco's top "green" university in the 2024 UI GreenMetric ranking. Four UEMF professors were listed among the world's top 2% researchers in Stanford University's 2024 ranking.

The achievement highlights Morocco's efforts to boost its higher education competitiveness through research investment and international partnerships.

(MAP: 05 June 2025)