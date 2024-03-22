Morocco’s FM Receives Kenyan President’s Special Envoy, Bearer of Message to HM the King

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, received, here Thursday, Kenya’s Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Special Envoy of Kenyan President Abraham Korir Singoei, bearer of a message to HM King Mohammed VI.

In a statement to the press following their talks, Singoei said that he handed Bourita a message from the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, addressed to the Sovereign, welcoming the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Kenya.

MAP: 21 March 2024