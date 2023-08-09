Morocco's Foreign Trade Increases by 35.9% in 2022 - Exchange Office

Morocco's trade transactions with the rest of the world reached 1,166 billion dirhams in 2022, up 35.9% compared to 2021, according to the Exchange Office.

This growth was driven jointly by imports, which rose by 39.5%, and exports (+30.1%), explained the Office in its 2022 annual report on Morocco's foreign trade, noting that the trade balance thus deteriorated to 308.8 billion dirhams.

The report, drawn up in accordance with the United Nations manual (IMTS 2010), also indicated that the coverage rate of imports by exports has fallen by 4.2 points, from 62.3% in 2021 to 58.1% in 2022.

The import penetration rate, measured as the ratio of imports to domestic demand (GDP + imports - exports), rose to 44.1% in 2022, compared with 35.6% a year earlier, a gain of 8.5 points, according to the same source.

MAP: 08 August 2023