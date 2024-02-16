Morocco's Initiatives make it ‘Pivotal’ International Player in South-South Cooperation (Andean Parliament Pres.)

Morocco's initiatives in favor of the African continent and cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean make it a "pivotal" international player in South-South cooperation, said, on Thursday in Rabat, president of the Andean Parliament, Cristina Reyes Hidalgo.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation, held by the House of Councillors under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Reyes Hidalgo recalled the Royal Initiative to promote access of the Sahel States to the Atlantic Ocean, calling it a " solidarity commitment" in favor of regional integration with the American continent. ;

He added that by hosting this conference, Morocco, the gateway to Africa, is opening the way to strengthening and promoting South-South cooperation, fraternal ties and strategic partnerships for development "in an increasingly interconnected and changing world".

Reyes Hidalgo stressed that South-South cooperation represents "a beacon of hope" for these countries, which have natural resources and expertise enabling them to share sustainable solutions and successful initiatives to meet challenges in sectors such as agriculture, health and human rights.

The president of the Andean Parliament called for joint action by governments and parliaments to promote sustainable development and combat poverty and climate change in a world "beset by natural disasters, wars and pandemics".

MAP:16 February 2024