Morocco’s Inter-Ministerial Delegation for Human Rights, UNDP Sign Partnership Agreement

Morocco's Inter-Ministerial Delegation for Human Rights (DIDH) signed, here Thursday, a partnership agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to support Morocco’s implementation of its international human rights commitments.

This agreement, whose signing ceremony was chaired by Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi, aims to elaborate an action plan to monitor the implementation of recommendations issued by UN human rights mechanisms, with the participation of the various parties concerned.

The agreement, signed by DIDH Secretary General, Abdelkarim Boujradi, and UNDP Resident Representative in Morocco, Edward A. Christow, is also meant to strengthen the monitoring process of the implementation of UN recommendations by adopting a strategic planning in the field of human rights, elaborating a monitoring system of the implementation of these recommendations and strengthening the system for elaborating and examining national reports.

Speaking on this occasion, Ouahbi said that global crises "require the rehabilitation of human rights’ place", stressing the importance of awareness and education on issues related to human rights at national and international levels.

Boujradi noted that the agreement is the fruit of a long partnership process with this program since 2014, noting that it is a partnership which is in its third phase.

For his part, Christow hailed the efforts made by Morocco and its commitment to promoting the culture of human rights, adding that this agreement aims in particular to strengthen partnership with national and foreign partners in the field of human rights.

MAP: 21 December 2023