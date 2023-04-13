Morocco's LNFP, La Liga Discuss Ways to Exchange Experiences

The Moroccan National Professional Football League (LNFP) and its Spanish counterpart (La Liga) held, Tuesday in Rabat, a meeting focused on the exchange of experiences and preparation for a new partnership agreement.

Speaking at this meeting, president of the LNFP, Abdeslam Belkchour noted that the national professional championship is experiencing considerable progress from year to year, occupying the first place at the continental level.

This is due to the performance of national clubs in African competitions and infrastructure to international standards that predispose Morocco to host many continental and global events, said Belkchour, quoted in a statement of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

The strategy of the LNFP is to preserve the achievements and to revise upwards the ambitions, what animates its will to sign a partnership agreement with La Liga.

For his part, the representative of La Liga, Nacho Ignacio, said that this organization is willing to make its expertise available to the LNFP, in terms of organization, finance and marketing, in addition to the technical and arbitration components.

He highlighted the growth of Spanish soccer during the last decade, due to the good financial situation of clubs, which is the core of the development of football in Spain.

According to the statement, both parties agreed to schedule another meeting in late April, to present the axes to be adopted in the partnership agreement between the LNFP and La Liga.

MAP: 12 avril 2023