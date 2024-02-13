Morocco’s Lower House Speaker Meets with IMF Delegation

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, held, here Monday, talks with an International Monetary Fund delegation, led by Roberto Cardarelli, head of the delegation.

On this occasion, Cardarelli said the delegation's visit is part of IMF annual consultations under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, aimed at taking note of economic policies as well as reforms launched by the Kingdom of Morocco to ensure strong, global and inclusive development, the House of Representatives said in a press release.

For his part, Talbi Alami highlighted the major economic, financial and social reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in recent years under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the same source noted.

The Lower House Speaker also highlighted the stability and security in the Kingdom of Morocco which have earned it international and regional trust, welcoming on this occasion the fruitful cooperation and mutual trust between Morocco and the IMF.

MAP: 12 February 2024