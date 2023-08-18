Morocco's Nawal El Moutawakel Re-Elected to World Athletics' Executive Board

El Moutawakel, the first Moroccan, Arab, African and Muslim woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, is one of 13 members elected in the Hungarian capital, including Uganda's Beatrice Ayikoru.

El Moutawakel, a member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has been a member of the World Athletics Council since 1995. For his part, UK's Sebastian Coe was re-elected for a third and final four-year term as President of World Athletics.

The 60-year-old Moroccan, who has held the post since 2015, was the only candidate to stand for re-election. His re-election comes just two days before the start of the World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital.

MAP: 17 August 2023