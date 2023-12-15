Morocco's Top Police Chief Holds Two Working Sessions with French Peer

Morocco's National Security and Territorial Surveillance Director-General Abdellatif Hammouchi held two working sessions in Rabat with France's Nicolas Lerner, Director-General of Internal Security, currently on a working visit to the Kingdom.

During these meetings, which respectively took place on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the two parties evaluated cooperation in the fields of intelligence and security between Morocco and France. They also examined operational coordination mechanisms related to security issues of common interest, as indicated in a statement from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Hammouchi and Lerner agreed on the importance of promoting security cooperation and intelligence, expanding the scope of technical assistance and operational cooperation between the two parties to ensure the exchange of expertise and experiences. This aims to strengthen common security and address threats and risks facing both countries, the same source added.

This meeting is part of Morocco's commitment to strengthen international cooperation in various security and intelligence domains, acting as a serious and reliable partner in operations to maintain security and stability regionally and internationally.

MAP: 15 December 2023