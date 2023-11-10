Morocco/UK: Two Extremely Complementary Economies, Says BritCham President

Morocco and the United Kingdom are "extremely" complementary economies, said Stephen Orr, President of the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco (BritCham), on Thursday.

Speaking at a BritCham webinar entitled "Morocco and the United Kingdom: an evolving agreement", Orr identified agriculture, textiles and pharmaceuticals as areas for bilateral development.

He also pointed to the synergy between the British and Moroccan aerospace sectors, which has seen remarkable progress since 2020.

Orr stressed that the greatest challenge is to get Moroccan and UK companies to know all the key sectors in both countries, highlighting the huge opportunities for Moroccan-British trade, both in electronics and household appliances, and in entrepreneurship in general, which is developing remarkably in a multitude of sectors.

He also pointed out that the two countries have great potential in common, particularly in education and health, noting that logistics remains one of the leading sectors.

In this sense, the President of BritCham said that the strengthening of maritime links between Morocco and the UK should make bilateral trade more fluid.

For his part, the UK Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, recalled that trade relations between the two countries are historic.

The UK, he added, is extremely satisfied with the way trade relations are developing.

Martin also stressed that many successes will be achieved as trade relations continue to develop, adding that the trade agreement will further benefit both countries, and that the UK will contribute to Morocco's focus on the Health and Education sector with new universities and health schools.

MAP: 10 November 2023