Mr. Akhannouch:Developing Tourism Requires Accompanying Measures in Terms of Infrastructure and Logistics

Developing the national tourism sector requires a set of accompanying measures in terms of infrastructure development and logistics at the levels of air transport, rehabilitation of ports and improvement of the railway network, stressed, Tuesday in Rabat, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

Responding to a central question in the House of Advisors on the national tourism policy, Akhannouch said that the government continues to mobilize all efforts to strengthen the flight program since the last summer season, during which the Royal Air Maroc has put in place an offer of six million seats on 80 air routes across different continents.

At that time, the national airline had strengthened its fleet to carry out an intensive flight program, developed a unified product offering discounts of 20% of the price of tickets for members of the Moroccan community residing abroad and offered a set of facilities to enable Moroccans around the world to travel to their country in the best conditions.

Thus, 48 additional air links have been set up to keep pace with the summer period, said Akhannouch, recalling that nearly 300 million dirhams have been allocated under the partnership agreements between the State, the authorities and airlines, to support the strengthening of air connectivity in different regions.

On the other hand, the development of airport infrastructure continues, he said, recalling that the Board of Directors of the National Office of Airports (ONDA) approved in mid-March, an ambitious budget of 4.8 billion dirhams to support construction works at the airports of Rabat-Salé and Tetouan and to conduct technical studies on future expansion projects.

Regarding the rehabilitation of new ports, the government continues the construction of the Dakhla Atlantic port for a total investment of 12.65 billion dirhams, noted the Head of Government, adding that this port is expected to play an important role in boosting tourism in the southern provinces and support the socio-economic development of the region.

Construction works are underway at the port Nador Mad West (12 billion dirhams), the largest structuring project in the Mediterranean basin and a platform of global scope that will contribute to the revitalization of the tourism sector in Morocco, he said.

Akhannouch also noted that work continues at the level of road and rail infrastructure "which will provide comfortable and suitable conditions for foreign tourists and Moroccans".

