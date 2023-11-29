Mr. Laftit:'Encouraging Development of Disaster Risk Reduction and Prevention Activities' Program: 325 Projects Worth MAD 4.72 Billion

"Encouraging the development of disaster risk reduction and prevention activities" program has contributed to the financing of 325 projects, with a total investment reaching 4.72 billion dirhams, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit stressed on Tuesday in Rabat.

In response to a question on "managing the risks associated with natural disasters" in the House of Advisors, Laftit explained that the Fund for combating the effects of natural disasters had contributed one-third of the total cost of the above-mentioned program, pointing out that this is one of the three sub-programs of the integrated disaster risk and resilience management program, which was set up as part of the proactive approach adopted by the Ministry to monitor, control and track disasters, rather than simply intervening when they occur.

With regard to the second sub-program, the Minister noted that it concerns the development of strategic planning mechanisms and the improvement of the institutional framework for the management of risks linked to natural disasters, which has led to the adoption of the national strategy for the management of these risks for the period 2020-2030.

He emphasized that this strategy is a key mechanism for unifying the strategic vision of all the players involved, through the adoption of an integrated, participatory approach and the strengthening of coordination mechanisms and good governance between the various public authorities, while developing the capacities and resources of institutions working in the fields of monitoring, relief and intervention.

As for the third sub-program, Laftit specified that it aims to improve the financing and insurance process in the face of risks linked to natural disasters, referring in this sense to the creation of a compensation system for victims of natural disasters by virtue of the promulgation of law 110.14 instituting a system of coverage for the consequences of catastrophic events.

MAP: 29 November 2023