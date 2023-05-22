Mr.Akhannouch:Morocco Has Strengthen Local Production Capacities to Ensure Strategic Reserves

Morocco has strengthened its local production capacities to ensure an adequate supply of essential medical resources and strategic reserves, underlined, Sunday in Geneva, Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

In his speech on the occasion of the 76th session of the World Health Assembly, Akhannouch affirmed that the Kingdom, in accordance with the directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has worked tirelessly to put in place effective public policies that respond to the needs of its citizens.

Drawing lessons from the pandemic, the reform launched by Morocco is mainly based on the establishment of a resilient health system, he said in a video intervention, insisting on ensuring equitable access to vaccines for both Morocco and the rest of African countries within the framework of South-South cooperation.

Morocco has placed the health sector at the heart of its government policy, with a firm commitment to carry out a comprehensive reform aimed at transforming the health system to match the significant progress made by the Kingdom, the Head of Government explained, during a session attended by several heads of government.

The generalization of medical coverage to all Moroccans, achieved as of December 2022, illustrates this perfectly and marks a profound social revolution in the Kingdom," he continued.

To achieve this, "we have developed a comprehensive strategy to increase the number of health professionals from the current rate of 17.4 per 10,000 inhabitants to 24 by 2025, and then to 45 by 2030," he said, recalling that this ambitious project will help reach the levels recommended by the WHO.

"We have also allocated additional resources to the health sector, increased doctors' salaries, modernized health facilities and digitized the sector," Akhannouch specified.

MAP: 21 mai 2023