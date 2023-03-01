Mr.Bourita : Morocco Is Not Party to Armed Conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita said, on Tuesday in Rabat, that Morocco "is not a party to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine", stressing that the Kingdom "has not participated and does not participate, in any form, in this conflict."

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Austrian Deputy Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Peter Launsky after their talks, Bourita said that Morocco, as a member of the international community, treats this conflict as an issue that affects world peace and security, with its important economic and social consequences.

The Minister said that the Kingdom's position towards the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is based on the principles of preserving the sovereignty of states and respect for the territorial integrity of the United Nations member countries, the peaceful settlement of disputes, support for a constructive neighborhood policy, as well as respect for the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Based on this position, he added, "whenever there is a vote within the UN and its specialized agencies, Morocco abstains from voting except when the resolution concerns the principles of the UN Charter and the principles of international law and according to the four principles it defends."

He added that the Kingdom always votes for these resolutions as long as they aim to preserve the territorial integrity of States, the adoption of peaceful means for resolving conflicts and fit perfectly with international law and UN resolutions.

Bourita also reaffirmed that Morocco clearly expresses its positions through a positive vote when it comes to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, as was the case recently when the Kingdom voted in favor of a resolution in harmony with its frame of reference, namely the UN Charter, the principles of international law and the resolutions of international legality.

MAP:28 February 2023