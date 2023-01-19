New Ambassadors Present Copies of Their Credentials to Moroccan FM

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, recently received new ambassadors who came to present to him figurative copies of their credentials as representatives of their countries in Morocco.

They are Carlos José de Pinho e Melo Pereira Marques, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Portuguese Republic, Christophe Lecourtier, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic and Serhiy Sayenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine.

The new diplomats also include Nathalie Fustier, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Development System in Morocco.

MAP:18 January 2023