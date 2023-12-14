Nicolas Sarkozy: "There Is Only One Credible Solution to Sahara Dispute; Morocco's"

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy stated on Wednesday in Rabat that "there is only one credible solution to the dispute over the Sahara, namely that proposed by Morocco."

"At my time, France was at the forefront of the Sahara issue. I have always considered that there is only one credible solution, namely the one proposed by Morocco," emphasized Sarkozy during the presentation ceremony of his latest book Le temps des combats (The Time of Battles), which took place in the presence of HM the King's Advisor André Azoulay and French Ambassador to Morocco Christophe Lecourtier, as well as a gathering of prominent figures from the political, diplomatic, economic, and cultural spheres.

"I am convinced of the Moroccanness of the Sahara. It is a position that I have always defended: a position of openness and development," he supported, expressing the hope that Europe could progress towards this truth, similar to the United States.

"I defended this idea during the time of the late King Hassan II and also during the reign of HM King Mohammed VI," he continued, noting that "all this lost time contributes to accentuating instability and uncertainty."

Sarkozy also noted that Morocco has built a resilient economy and enduring stability while positioning itself as an influential country at the continental level.

On this occasion, he did not fail to express his great admiration for His Majesty King Mohammed VI, "an exceptional man and one of the great wise and visionary leaders."

He also believed that Morocco's strength lies in the intelligence to reconcile identity and modernity. "It is a country that respects its culture and history and at the same time embraces modernity. If there is a place where the question of identity is central, it is here: it represents an opening, not a closure," he explained.

"Morocco has succeeded in entering the modern world without sacrificing its way of life, traditions, and unique universe. Moroccans do not need to be explained the importance of preserving a national identity," said Sarkozy.

MAP: 13 December 2023