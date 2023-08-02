OIC Hails HM the King's Efforts in Protecting Holy Places in Al-Quds Al-Sharif

With regard to the incursions by certain officials of the Israeli occupation government into the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Council welcomed, in a statement issued at the end of its session, the major role played by the Bayt Mal Al-Qods Acharif Agency, the operational arm of the Al-Qods Committee, in carrying out development projects, as well as its actions on behalf of the inhabitants of the Holy City in support of their resistance.

The statement highlighted the central role of the Al-Quds Committee, under the chairmanship of HM King Mohammed VI, in combating the serious and escalating measures undertaken by the Israeli occupation authorities in the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The session, held by videoconference, focused on two issues, namely the desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Koran in Sweden and Denmark, and the incursions by certain Israeli officials into the Al Aqsa Mosque.