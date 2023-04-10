OIC Reaffirms Important Role of Al-Quds Committee Chaired by HM the King in Facing up to Dangerous Israeli Policies

The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed the importance of the role of the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in facing up to the dangerous policies implemented by the Israeli occupation authorities in Al-Quds Asharif.

This is according to the final statement issued following the extraordinary open-ended meeting of the Organization's Executive Committee on Saturday in Jeddah, which discussed the continued Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The organization reaffirmed the importance of the role of the Al-Quds Committee in confronting Israeli policies aimed at "changing the city's identity and legal status, as well as its demographic, cultural and historical composition," while commending the role played by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency.

The Member States and the General Secretariat of the Organization called for urgent measures to be taken to address these grave attacks and implement the mechanisms stipulated in the relevant resolutions to act at all levels and send urgent messages to the relevant international bodies, including the Security Council.

These messages should reflect the organization's positions in this regard, and insist on guaranteeing international protection for the Palestinian people, the occupied city of Al-Quds Asharif and its holy sites, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the face of illegal attempts to change the current legal and historical situation.

MAP: 08 avril 2023