OIC Secretary-General Applauds Support of HM King Mohammed VI, President of Al-Quds Committee, for the Palestinian Cause

In a meeting held at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat in Jeddah, the Secretary-General, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed admiration for the substantial efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who serves as the President of the Al-Quds Committee, in support of the Palestinian cause.

The discussions unfolded during a rendezvous with Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, the Director overseeing the management of the Bayt Mal Al-Qods Acharif Agency. The OIC highlighted the pivotal role played by the Agency as the financial arm of the Al-Quds Committee, operating under the umbrella of the OIC.

In an official statement, the organization disclosed that both parties delved into strategies to bolster cooperation, aiming to fortify the agency's initiatives for Al-Quds and enhance the resilience of its population.

Secretary-General Taha underscored the ongoing importance of implementing decisions urging member states to throw their weight behind the budget and programs of the Agency. He reiterated the General Secretariat's unwavering commitment to intensifying collaboration, with the goal of streamlining the tasks of this crucial institution.

During the meeting, Cherkaoui presented the annual report detailing the Agency's activities throughout 2023. The report outlined various projects dedicated to supporting the people of Al-Quds in critical areas such as health, education, housing, women, youth, and childhood. Additionally, Mr. Cherkaoui shed light on specific programs tailored to address the needs of vulnerable groups within the population.

MAP: 18 January 2024