Wednesday 4 June 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said on Tuesday 03 June that Operation Marhaba 2025 is set to be mainly focused on ensuring traffic fluidity, enhancing security, providing local support and maintaining heightened health vigilance.

Speaking during question time at the House of Councillors, Bourita stated that 29 ships belonging to seven shipping companies will operate 12 routes from the ports of Italy, France and Spain, adding that a budget of around MAD 28 million has been allocated to improve the reception infrastructure at the port of Tanger-Med.

The minister also highlighted that security is set to be enhanced thanks to strengthened border control mechanisms, and that local support will be provided through 24 reception centers, including 18 in France and 6 abroad, in addition to the mobilization of additional human resources, on the High Royal Instructions.

Bourita added that consulates will operate from June 15 to September 15, as usual, on a permanent basis (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays), noting that staffing levels will be increased and mobile consulates will be set up "to support this large-scale operation, placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for the benefit of three million citizens."

Health vigilance is also part of this general mobilization, with the presence of specialized teams on the roads and at rest areas, he added, emphasizing that "the aim is to improve this operation year on year, so as to live up to the ambition of His Majesty the King."

Bourita also recalled that preparations for this large-scale, unparalleled operation included several meetings of the National Transit Commission, chaired by the Ministry of the Interior, as well as the organization of a Moroccan-Spanish meeting in Cadiz on May 29, in addition to thematic sectoral meetings.

(MAP: 04 June 2025)

