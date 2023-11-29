Over 137,000 Moroccans Benefit from Literacy Classes in Rural Areas in 2022-2023

Some 137,592 people have benefited from literacy classes in rural areas during the 2022-2023 school year, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, said Tuesday in Rabat.

Speaking at the House of Advisors' question time, Toufiq pointed out that this number is distributed between 120,130 women and 17,462 men, under the supervision of 3,761 instructors, adding that the ministry endeavors to increase the number of beneficiaries in rural areas.

The ministry strives to ensure the success of the literacy program in mosques, launched by HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, Taoufiq underlined, noting that his department has allocated 180 million dirhams for this program in 2023, including 84.5 million dirhams intended for rural areas.

He recalled that at the start of each school year, the ministry launches a large media campaign with the support of the National Radio and Television Company, the Maghreb Arab Press Agency and various media outlets, to raise awareness of the importance of education.

Since its launch in 2000, the program has benefited more than 4.5 million people, including 1,875,000 in rural areas (42%), the minister said, adding that 3,391 mosques offer literacy classes.

MAP: 28 November 2023