Palestinian Medical Delegation Hails HM the King's Constant Support for Al-Quds, Palestine's Cause

Officials of the Al-Quds hospitals network have hailed the constant support of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to the Holy City in particular and to the Palestinian cause in general.

In a statement to the press, the head doctor of Al-Aqsa Mosque clinics, Mohamed Jadallah, welcomed the continued support of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Palestinian cause and its constant support to the Palestinian people.

For his part, the internist doctor at "Al-Mutlaa" hospital, Haytham Al Umma, expressed his gratitude to HM the King for the support provided by the Sovereign to the Holy City, through the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, while the Secretary General of the Network of Hospitals in East Al-Quds, Fadi Al Atrash, praised the competence of health executives in Morocco, as well as the quality of hospital infrastructure in the Kingdom, noting that the health sector in Palestine can benefit from Morocco’s qualitative experience in this field.

These officials said that their visit to the Kingdom, at the initiative of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, opens the way for cooperation between the health sectors of the two countries, noting that the visit was an opportunity to learn about the important development that the health sector in Morocco.

During this week-long visit, at the initiative of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the Palestinian medical delegation learned about the development of the health system in Morocco, on the horizon of the implementation of the social protection generalization, in accordance with the High Royal Instructions.

MAP: 28 February 2023