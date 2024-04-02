Palestinian PM and FM Commends His Majesty the King’s Constant Positions in Support of Palestinian Cause

The Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Mustafa, hailed on Sunday the constant positions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in support of the Palestinian cause.

Mustafa had a telephone conversation this Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, reports the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

During the conversation, Bourita congratulated Mustafa on his appointment by the Palestinian president to form the new government, while also entrusting him with the Foreign Affairs portfolio. He also wished the new executive every success in its mission to serve the Palestinian people and defend their legitimate rights, according to the same source.

On this occasion, the two parties reiterated their determination to pursue cooperation and coordination, in line with the shared vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, and His Excellency president Mahmoud Abbas.

