Paris 2024 (Football/Men) : Morocco in Group B

Morocco has been drawn into Group B alongside Argentina, Ukraine and the third-placed team in the upcoming U-23 Asian Cup, set for early May, for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament (Paris 2024), whose draw ceremony occurred on Wednesday in Paris.

The Atlas Cubs secured their place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after reaching the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON-U23).

The Paris 2024 Men's Olympic Football Tournament will take place from 24 July to 9 August.

Groups :

Group A: France, United States, AFC 4 Intercontinental Play-off winner, Guinea and New Zealand

Group B: Argentina, Morocco, AFC 3 and Ukraine

Group C: AFC 2, Spain, Egypt and Dominican Republic

Group D: AFC 1, Paraguay, Mali and Israel

NB: AFC refers to the U-23 Asian Cup, scheduled for early May.

MAP: 20 March 2024