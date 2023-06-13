Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue Kicks off in Marrakech

The Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Moroccan Parliament, kicked off on Tuesday in Marrakech, under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

The opening session of the conference was marked by a Message addressed by His Majesty the King to the participants, read out by speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami.

Organized in partnership with "Religions for Peace" and with the support of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and the Mohammedia Rabita of the Ulema, this conference will bring together MPs, religious leaders and representatives of civil society, who will engage in constructive dialogue and exchange best practices for resolving the main problems hampering sustainable coexistence.

This international conference, initiated under the theme "Interfaith dialogue: working together for our common future", reflects the important and multiple roles played by the national legislative institution, which draws its inspiration from the Kingdom's thousand-year-old history, rich in landmark episodes and strong examples of religious tolerance and coexistence.

(MAP 13.06.2023)