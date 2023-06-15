Parliaments' Speakers Commend HM the King's Leadership in Consolidating Values of Coexistence, Tolerance between Religions and Civilizations

The Speakers of several parliaments taking part in the Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue in Marrakech commended HM King Mohammed VI's leadership in promoting and consolidating the values of coexistence and tolerance between different religions, civilizations, cultures and peoples.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, and the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara, held talks with the Speakers of Cabo Verde's National Assembly, Austelino Tavares Correia, of Zimbabwe's National Assembly, Jacob Francis Mudenda, and the president of the Pan-African Parliament, Fortune Z. Charumbira.

They also met the Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, and the President of Burkina Faso's Transitional Legislative Assembly, Ousmane Bougouma, according to a press release from the House of Representatives.

The talks focused on ways of strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations, and provided an opportunity for the Speakers of the parliaments taking part in the Conference to express their appreciation of the content of the Royal Message addressed to the participants in this international meeting, held under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI until June 15.

Organized in partnership with "Religions for Peace" and with the support of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and the Mohammedia Rabita of the Ulema, this conference will bring together MPs, religious leaders and representatives of civil society, who will engage in constructive dialogue and exchange best practices for resolving the main problems hampering sustainable coexistence.

This international conference, initiated under the theme "Interfaith dialogue: working together for our common future", reflects the important and multiple roles played by the national legislative institution, which draws its inspiration from the Kingdom's thousand-year-old history, rich in landmark episodes and strong examples of religious tolerance and coexistence.

(MAP 14.06.2023)