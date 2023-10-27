As Part of High Royal Instructions, Large Quantities of Emergency Humanitarian Aid Distributed in Al-Quds Asharif

As part of the High Instructions from HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population, large quantities of food aid and medical products were distributed on Thursday at the Palestinian Red Crescent association hospital in Al-Quds.

In a statement, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency said it had earmarked these grants for the main hospital and social facilities, which deal with emergency medical and social cases arising from developments in the Gaza Strip.

Two Moroccan military aircraft carrying emergency humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people arrived at El Arich airport in Egypt on Wednesday.

The cargoes of these two aircraft, consisting of large quantities of food, medical products and water, were handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for transport to the Gaza Strip.

This High Royal Decision is part of the constant commitment of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to the Palestinian cause.

MAP:26 October 2023