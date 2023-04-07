Peru Should Strengthen its Relations with Morocco Instead of Throwing itself into Arms of Terrorist Movement (Vice Pres. of Journalists Federation)

In a column published on the news website "CafeViena", Sanchez Serra denounced "the ideological choice" of Peru for a terrorist entity violating human rights, instead of strengthening its relations with Morocco and observing "a positive neutrality in the UN" regarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The author of the article stressed that polisario leaders, who advocate terrorism, had announced that they would commit terrorist acts in Moroccan cities. Moreover, the polisario's links to Iranian-sponsored transnational terrorism are proven.

The Peruvian journalist estimated that the Sahrawis held against their will in Tindouf, in southern Algeria, do not have the status of refugees, live under the worst forms of repression and their living conditions are unbearable.

In this context, Sanchez Serra recalled the recent statement of the Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, before the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, in which he stressed that the inhabitants of these camps "suffer from extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances, the practice of all forms of torture, rape, human trafficking and recruitment of children, adding that "the suffering of detained Moroccans in extremely difficult conditions in the camps of Tindouf in Algeria continues for nearly half a century (...) and their daily life is marked by "sequestration, confiscation of the right of assembly and prohibition of movement".

The columnist reiterated that he had witnessed, during a stay in Tindouf, the conditions of sequestration of these Moroccan Sahrawis, saying that what he had seen was a "slavery camp" for people living in poverty and without any horizon, while the Sahrawis living in the southern provinces of the Kingdom enjoy all the conditions of a decent life, freedom and democracy.

