PM Patrick Achi Highlights Excellent Level of Relations between Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire

Ivorian Prime Minister Patrich Achi held talks, on Monday in Abidjan, with the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, highlighting the excellent level of relations between his country and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Côte d'Ivoire and Morocco are linked by age-old relations that were initiated by the founding father of the nation, the late Felix Houphouët-Boigny, and the late HM Hassan II, and which have been extended with HM King Mohammed VI and president Alassane Ouattara, he said at the end of this meeting held on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum summit (June 5-6).

These relations, he stressed, are growing as the two countries' private sectors get to know each other better and better, and more and more investments are being made.

"Mr. Akhannouch and I believe that the potential of the two countries put together would enable Ivorian and Moroccan companies not only to carry out win-win projects, but also to conquer markets elsewhere, in Africa, Asia, Europe or the West in general," he added.

According to Achi, this meeting was a good opportunity to take stock of a whole range of relations that the two countries can develop on an economic and social level.

(MAP 06.06.2023)