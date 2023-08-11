Portuguese Think Tank Calls Morocco 'Key Player' in Maintaining Regional Stability, Balance

Interviewed by MAP, the former Portuguese Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation highlighted Morocco's role and impact in the fight against illegal immigration and terrorism, noting that the Kingdom, a regional power and strategic partner of the European Union, occupies a leading geostrategic position, not only at the African level, but also as the main axis of relations with Europe.

Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, has multiplied its strategic partnerships with several countries in sub-Saharan Africa, in addition to its leading role in maintaining peace and security in the region, he stressed, citing Morocco's participation in peacekeeping missions in African countries, not to mention the investments the Kingdom makes, the aid it provides and the initiatives it takes at the continental level. According to the analyst, this clearly reflects Morocco's influence at the regional level.

"This cooperation is all the more important because it is not limited to economic and financial aspects, but also covers political and security issues, as evidenced by the mediation carried out by the Kingdom to resolve several ongoing conflicts," he stressed, noting that cooperation between Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa takes place at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Morocco's presence on the African continent is reflected in several major projects, such as the future gas pipeline between Morocco and Nigeria, which will cross a dozen African countries, said Almeida Leite.

MAP: 10 August 2023