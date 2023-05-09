President of Public Prosecution Office Receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council of Yemen

The prosecutor general of the King at the Court of Cassation and head of the Public Prosecution Office, El Hassan Daki, received, Monday in Rabat, the president of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Yemen, Mohsin Yahya Talib Abu Bakr and the judicial delegation accompanying him.

On the occasion of this meeting aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Yemen, Daki reviewed the Moroccan experience in terms of independence of the judiciary, which is an important guarantee for the protection of rights and freedoms and the supremacy of the law and also reflects the strong commitment of the Kingdom in the international system of promotion and protection of human rights, said a statement by the Public Prosecution Office.

Daki also gave an overview of the different attributions of the Public Prosecution Office and the partnership and cooperation relations that binds it with several national institutions in several areas.

For his part, the president of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Yemen welcomed the historical ties between the two brotherly countries, expressing the wish to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of justice and strengthen the exchange of expertise and experience between the two countries, especially in terms of training.

