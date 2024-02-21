President of Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez Arrives in Morocco

President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, arrived in Morocco on Wednesday, as part of a working and friendship visit to the Kingdom.

On his arrival at Rabat-Salé airport, Sanchez, accompanied by Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, was greeted by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

After reviewing a Royal Air Force detachment that made the honors, Sanchez was greeted by Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, Mohamed Yacoubi, president of the Salé Communal Council, Omar Sentissi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Spanish Embassy in Rabat, Borja Montesinos, and Moroccan Ambassador in Madrid, Karima Benyaich.

MAP:21 February 2024