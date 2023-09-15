On Proposal of Principal Shareholder, HM the King, Al Mada Donates MAD 1 Billion to Special Fund for Managing Earthquake Effects

Upon the proposal of its principal shareholder, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, the Board of Directors of Al Mada has decided to provide a financial contribution to the special fund for managing the effects of the earthquake that affected the Kingdom of Morocco. This contribution takes the form of a donation of 1 billion dirhams.

An announcement from Al Mada specifies that this donation will be deposited into the special account established under Royal High Instructions on September 11, 2023, aimed at collecting solidarity initiatives in response to this unprecedented natural disaster.

MAP: 5 September 2023