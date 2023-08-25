Rabat: Celebration in Honor of Makdessi Children Taking Part in 'Green March' Summer Camp

A celebration was held, on Thursday evening in Rabat, in honor of the Makdessi children taking part in the 14th edition of the "Green March" summer camp, initiated by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, emphasized that the summer program, sponsored each year by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, is a testament to the close relationship with the Makdessi children, providing them with rich experiences likely to enhance their personal abilities and skills.

He added that through the camp's diversified program of visits to Moroccan cities and social, economic and security institutions, the children were able to discover the history, culture and richly diverse nature of Morocco, a country of coexistence and acceptance of the other.

For Bensaid, the aim is to achieve fruitful cooperation between the various stakeholders to realize the well-being and sustainable development of the children of Al Quds, through the establishment of a safe educational and recreational environment that contributes to the development of their personalities.

For his part, Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, Director in charge of managing the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, noted that the summer camps organized each year in Morocco and Al Quds constitute an extension of cohesion with the Palestinian generations to enable them to preserve the Palestinian identity.

Cherkaoui emphasized the importance of this tradition, which perpetuates the historic ties linking Moroccans with their Palestinian brothers in Al-Quds over the years.

For his part, Mohammed Rabie, First Counsellor and Chargé d'Affaires of the Palestinian Embassy in Rabat, praised the experience, which enabled the Makdessi children to discover the rich history of the Kingdom of Morocco through a diversified program of visits to several cities.

MAP: 25 August 2023