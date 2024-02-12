Rabat to Host 17th Plenary Session of Parliamentary Assembly of Union for Mediterranean on February 15-16

The 17th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean (AP-UfM), the 8th Summit of its presidents and meetings of its standing committees, bureau and extended bureau will be held on Thursday and Friday at the headquarters of the House of Representatives.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to examine the situation in the Mediterranean region and the role of the Assembly in Euro-Mediterranean cooperation in the 21st century, and to adopt the reports and recommendations of the standing committees and the working group, the House of Representatives said in a statement.

The Kingdom's House of Representatives is one of the founders of the AP-UfM, and has held the presidency since April 2022, the same source recalled, noting that Morocco has also hosted several of its sessions and meetings of its standing committees.

The AP-UfM, which intends to provide a forum for Mediterranean dialogue and cooperation, convenes at least once a year and brings together elected representatives from European Union countries and their partners in southern Mediterranean countries.

MAP: 12 February 2024