Rabat: Launch of Second Edition of 'Morocco with Purpose' to Consolidate Attachment of Young Expatriates to Mother Country

The 2nd edition of "Morocco with Purpose", a program dedicated to young Moroccans living abroad to consolidate their ties with the mother country, organized in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, was launched on Monday in Rabat.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaïd, hailed the initiative "which stems from the will of Moroccans of the world to serve Moroccans of the world", noting that "living abroad enables immigrants to have a stronger link with their country of origin and to be more aware of the needs of the Moroccan diaspora".

Bensaïd also emphasized that his department would continue to support this initiative, expressing his wish that this project would benefit a large number of young expatriates in future editions "to give them the opportunity to learn more about the history of their country, so that they can defend its heritage and highlight it in their host countries".

In a statement to MAP, the program's initiator, Hiba El Aidi, welcomed the organization of the 2nd edition of this program, noting that it was "a week of cultural immersion for 40 young Moroccans from around the world, aged between 18 and 25, who will discover their country in an innovative way".

MAP: 25 July 2023