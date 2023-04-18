Rabat, Seoul to Strengthen Cooperation in Rail Transport

Cooperation in the railway field was the focus of talks, Monday in Rabat, between the Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohammed Abdeljalil, and the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea in Morocco, Keeyong Chung.

t the beginning of this meeting, the two parties welcomed the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the field of transport and logistics, and expressed the willingness of Rabat and Seoul to work to promote these ties.

During this meeting, the two officials discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Korea in the fields of rail industry and high speed.

They also discussed ways to build capacity between the two countries in the field of sustainable transport, as well as investment in related infrastructure.

Abdeljalil told the press that the discussions focused on the railway industry and high-speed lines, adding that Morocco and Korea are particularly interested in protecting the environment in the transport sector.

For his part, Chung, who was accompanied by a large delegation of his country, said that the talks focused on capacity building and promotion of the green economy.

On this occasion, the South Korean diplomat extended an invitation to Abdeljalil to make a working visit to Korea, with a view to developing the means of cooperation in these areas.

MAP: 17 avril 2023