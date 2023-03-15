Ramadan 2023: Morocco to Switch to GMT+0 on March 19 at 3 a.m.

Morocco will switch to Greenwich Mean Time on March 19 at 3:00 a.m. on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, says a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

This change comes in accordance with Decree 2.18.855 of 26 October 2018 on legal time and the Order of the Head of Government of 06 March 2023 on the same subject.

the Kingdom will switch back to GMT+1, advancing 60 minutes, after the end of Ramadan on Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 a.m., says the same source.

MAP: 14 March 2023