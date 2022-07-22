Republic of Togo Opens Consulate General in Dakhla

The Republic of Togo opened, Thursday, a consulate general in Dakhla, marking its firm support for the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara and its territorial integrity.



The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Togo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, Robert Dussey and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.



The opening of this diplomatic representation reflects the constant support of the Republic of Togo for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco and the strong ties uniting the two Heads of State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic.



On this occasion, Morocco's and Togo's FMs signed an agreement on the abolition of visas for Moroccan and Togolese nationals, holders of ordinary passports.



The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Ambassador Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Mohamed Methqal, the Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, governor of the province of Oued Eddahab, Lamine Benomar, the president of the region, El Khattat Yanja, as well as consuls accredited to Dakhla, officials and local elected officials.



With this new inauguration, the number of consulates opened in the southern provinces is increased to 27 (15 in Dakhla and 12 in Laayoune).

MAP 21 July 2022