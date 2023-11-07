Riyadh: Hammouchi Takes Part in Annual Ceremony of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences

Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, took part on Monday in Riyadh in the annual graduation ceremony held by the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS).

The ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate the 223 graduates of the 41st class, who have successfully completed their higher education by obtaining masters and doctorate degrees in various security and technical specialties.

Hammouchi also took part in the 49th session of the annual meeting of the NAUSS Supreme Council, the scientific branch of the Council of Arab Ministers of the Interior, in his capacity as a member of the Higher Council of the University.

NAUSS Supreme Council is the academic institution's highest decision-making body. It sets the university's general policy and oversees its scientific, administrative and financial affairs. It is also responsible for taking decisions to ensure the best possible achievement of its objectives in the fields of police training and security and technical sciences.

MAP: 07 November 2023