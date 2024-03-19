Royal Air Maroc to Launch New Direct Routes to Manchester, Naples and Abuja by June

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced that it will launch, as part of its plan to strengthen its network and in preparation for the summer season, air routes from its Casablanca hub to Naples, Manchester and Abuja, from June 22, 2024.

The airline will resume direct flights to Naples (Italy) from June 22, with two frequencies per week (Mondays and Saturdays), says RAM in a press release.

RAM will also be launching a new air route linking Casablanca to Manchester (England) on June 23, with three frequencies per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday).

On the same day, the airline will reinforce its network in Africa with a new service to Abuja, capital of Nigeria. This new direct route will operate three times a week (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday).

MAP: 18 March 2024