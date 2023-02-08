Royal Navy Rescues 167 Would-be Immigrants

Coast Guards of the Royal Navy operating in the Mediterranean and Atlantic have rescued, during the period from January 28 to February 7, 2023, 167 would-be immigrants of different nationalities, including sub-Saharans, a military source said.

The would-be immigrants attempted perilous crossings aboard makeshift boats, kayaks and even by swimming, said the same source.

The rescued people received first aid on board the Royal Navy Units, before being brought back safe to the nearest ports of the Kingdom and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, it added.

MAP: 08 February 2023