Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum: Bourita Meets with Several Arab FMs

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held, Wednesday in Marrakech, a series of bilateral talks with several Arab Foreign Ministers, at the end of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

Thus, Bourita discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest with Libyan Foreign Affairs ministry's Business Management Director, Taher Salem Al Baour, Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

These bilateral meetings focused on ways to promote cooperation in trade, economy and culture, while highlighting the fruitful coordination between Morocco and Arab countries on various regional issues and the means to further promote inter-Arab relations for the interest of the peoples of the region.

It was also an opportunity to highlight the latest regional developments and Morocco’s positions in favor of joint Arab action and coordination between Arab countries in areas relating to regional crises, notably the Palestinian cause.

These bilateral meetings were held at the end of the 6th Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum, a regional meeting at the level of foreign ministers in accordance with the memorandum signed by the Arab League and Russia in 2009.

MAP: 20 December 2023