Sahara Issue, Palestinian Cause Are 'Moroccan Consensus', Says Former Palestinian Minister

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, places the Palestinian cause on the same level as the issue of the Kingdom's territorial integrity, said Hatem Abdelkader, former Palestinian Minister for Al-Quds and Secretary General of the Islamic-Christian Organization for the Support of Al-Quds and the Holy Places.

Emphasizing that the Sahara issue and the Palestinian cause constitute "a Moroccan consensus", Hatem Abdelkader told MAP that the emphasis placed on the centrality of the Palestinian cause in HM the King's Speech, on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of His accession to the Throne of His Glorious ancestors, bears witness to the Kingdom of Morocco's national and historic commitment to the Palestinian and Maqdissian cause.

He emphasized that this commitment is "the continuation of a historical legacy spanning more than eight centuries, marked by unwavering support and unfailing mobilization in defense of the Holy City and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

In this vein, the SG of the Islamic-Christian Organization for the Support of Al-Quds and the Holy Places highlighted Morocco's political support for the Palestinian cause in international forums, as well as its support for the Holy City's resistance, the defense of its Arab identity and the preservation of its Islamic and Christian cultural, civilizational and religious heritage.

In this context, he praised the projects and achievements of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency in the Holy City, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

In addition, the former minister welcomed the content of the Royal Speech calling for strengthening Arab-Arab relations, in particular the fraternal ties linking Morocco and Algeria and the good intentions shown by the Sovereign towards this brotherly country, while underlining the importance Morocco attaches to the relationship uniting the two brotherly peoples.

On this occasion, he expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom, King, government and people, and wished Morocco progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty the King.

MAP: 30 July 2023