Sahara: Morocco ‘Will Always Have Gabon’s Unconditional Support’ (Gabon’s FM)

Morocco “will always have the unconditional and continued support of Gabon regarding the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara”, Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Sub-regional Integration and Gabonese Living Abroad, Régis Onanga Ndiaye, said Monday in Rabat.

“I would like to reaffirm that Morocco has always been a privileged partner of Gabon, and in this context the Kingdom of Morocco will always have the unconditional and continued support of my country regarding the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara,” Onanga Ndiaye told the press following his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of the High-Level Ministerial Conference on Middle-Income Countries.

The head of Gabonese diplomacy underlined that his country has always affirmed, on bilateral and multilateral levels, its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, noting that “this position is crystal clear, as evidenced by the opening of a Consulate General in Laâyoune which is operating perfectly with the support of the highest Moroccan authorities”.

He also welcomed the excellent political and diplomatic relations between the two countries, calling for further promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly around innovative issues.

The Gabonese minister also reiterated the importance of the upcoming joint commission meeting between Morocco and Gabon, welcoming the presence of numerous Moroccan companies which contribute to the development of Gabon's industry and commerce.

Onanga Ndiaye also pointed out that he had discussed with Bourita the political situation in Gabon, adding that the two parties examined the transition timeline and evolution “which is taking place under the best conditions”.

“I would like to thank the Kingdom of Morocco for the support it offers to Gabon, both bilaterally and multilaterally, given that Morocco is the chair of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, where Gabon issue is being discussed,” he noted.

The High-Level Ministerial Conference on Middle-Income Countries is being held on Monday and Tuesday in Rabat, with the participation of 32 countries, including many represented at ministerial level, and 23 United Nations development agencies and other international and regional institutions.

Under the theme "Solutions to Address Development Challenges of Middle-Income Countries in a Changing World", this high-level Ministerial Conference is organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, jointly with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the United Nations Development Programme.

MAP: 05 February 2024